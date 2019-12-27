|
|
ULLRICH, JAMES "JIM"
86, passed away on Christmas Day. He was the beloved husband of Eileen (McPeak) Ullrich. Father of James "Jamie" Ullrich Jr. (Kathleen) and Martha (Ullrich) Gallagher (Dan); grandchildren, Daniel and Sean Gallagher, Suki and Sara Ullrich and a sister, Shirley (Ullrich) Caputo. He was the father of the late Denise F. Ullrich and brother of the late Frederick and Robert Ullrich and Veronica (Ullrich) Cousins. His funeral will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 8:15 am from the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am in St. Romuald Chapel, Atlantic Ave., Matunuck. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Sunday, December 29, 2019, 2-4 pm. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 27, 2019