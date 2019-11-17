|
VERDELOTTI, REV. JAMES
Reverend James J. Verdelotti, 75, Pastor Emeritus of St. Mary Church, Cranston, died in Providence on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Anthony and Rose (DeRaffaele) Verdelotti, he attended Holy Ghost School and Hope High School, both located in Providence. He entered the Brothers of Our Lady of Providence in 1965 and studied at Providence College, where he received his B.A.
In 1974, in preparation for the priesthood, he entered Pope St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, MA., attaining a Master of Divinity Degree. He was ordained to the transitional diaconate in May of 1977 at the Cathedral of SS. Peter & Paul in Providence by Bishop Kenneth A. Angell. He was assigned to Holy Angels Church in Barrington for his diaconate year. Fr. Verdelotti was ordained to the priesthood on October 28, 1978 at Holy Angels Church in Barrington, by Bishop Kenneth A. Angell.
Upon ordination to the priesthood, Fr. Verdelotti was assigned as assistant pastor of Holy Angels Church in Barrington, until 1990. In the Spring of 1990, he completed sabbatical studies at the North American College in Rome, Italy. Fr. Verdelotti served as assistant pastor of St. Peter Church in Warwick until 1992. Fr. Verdelotti was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Bristol, where he served until 2002. Fr. Verdelotti served as pastor of St. Mary Church in Cranston from 2002-2012, and as the Dean of the Providence South Deanery from 2006-2012. Upon his retirement from active ministry, Fr. Verdelotti resided at the St. John Vianney Residence in Providence.
He is survived by a sister, Mrs. Bernice Broccoli of East Greenwich and two brothers; Mr. Louis Verdelotti of Providence, and Rev. Anthony Verdelotti, Pastor of St. Mark Church in Cranston. Fr. Verdelotti was the proud uncle of five nieces and nephews, thirteen great-nieces and great-nephews, and one great-great-nephew.
The solemn reception of his body followed by the Office for the Dead will take place on Tuesday, November 19 at 4:00 P.M. at St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston St. in Cranston. His body will lie in repose for public viewing and visitation until 7:00 P.M.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary Church in Cranston. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Mary School, 85 Chester Ave., Cranston, RI. To share memories and condolences, please visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019