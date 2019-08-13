|
WHALEN, JAMES VINCENT
67, of North Providence, passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence.
Born in Providence on March 8, 1952, Jimmy was the devoted son of Katherine Ann (Regan) Whalen of Providence and the late James Thomas Whalen.
James was a member of St. Augustine Parish and was a graduate of LaSalle Academy. He later studied at The New England Institute of Embalming & Sanitary Science at Kenmore Square in Boston. James was employed as a Funeral Assistant at The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home for over the past 25 years.
In addition to his beloved mother, James is survived by his sister: Susan C. DeSimone and her husband Anthony of Mansfield, MA; his aunt: Maureen F. McCarthy of North Providence; and his nieces and nephews: Andrew and his wife Emily, Alex, Marissa and Eric.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue (Exit 12-A off I-95) on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM. Interment will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to: SAGA Scholarship Fund (St. Augustine Guardian Angels). www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019