|
|
BETHEL, JAMES W.
85, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Joyce A. (Roberts) Bethel. Mr. and Mrs. Bethel were married over 60 years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late William and Ivy (Carroll) Bethel, he had lived in Lincoln all of his life.
Jim was the former owner of Lime Rock Fuel Oil Company and was a truck driver for Fairlawn Oil Company. He was also the General Manager of the Conklin Limestone Company for many years. Jim was also a member of the Lincoln Police Department and later worked for the Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department before retiring. He was the Grand Marshall of the 2015 Lincoln Memorial Day Parade.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later served proudly on the Burial Detail as part of the Rhode Island National Guard Honor Guard.
Jim was a graduate of Pawtucket Vocational School.
He was a member of Christ Church and the Blackstone Valley Historical Society, both in Lincoln. He was a 53 year member of Mount Moriah Lodge #8, F. & A.M., Lincoln.
Jim loved music, dancing, working in his yard, antique cars and loved his grandchildren. He loved history, especially military history, and traveled with his wife Joyce all over the world.
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his three loving sons, David W. Bethel, Sr. (Sandra) and Danny Kenneth Bethel (Debra), both of Lincoln, and James W. Bethel, Jr (Cheryl) of Warwick; his brother, David M. Bethel (Barbara) of Foxboro, MA; his five beloved grandchildren, David, Jr. (Jennifer), Amanda Truesdale (Steven), Jared, Trevor (Emily) and Sarah Mann (Graham); his two loving step grandchildren, Stephen Jallette and Cheryl Pelto; his six beloved great grandchildren, Matthew, Quinn, Mason, Oliver, Ella and William; and and several nieces and nephews, including Gillian, Glynis and Keely.
A Masonic Memorial Service will be held Sunday, September 1 at 6:30 P.M. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. His funeral service will be held Monday, September 2 at 11 A.M. at the Funeral Chapel. Military Honors will follow the service. His burial will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call Sunday 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory to Christ Church, P.O. Box 245, Lincoln, RI 02865 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2019