DOWDING, JAMES W.
90, who died May 20, 2020, was the beloved husband of the late Florence H. (Horton) Dowding.
Father of David Dowding (wife Debra), John Dowding (wife Denise Kato), Alan Dowding (wife Roberta), Louise Woolf-Palardy (husband John) and the late James W. Dowding Jr. Brother of Ellen M. Little and Lillian Dodge. Survived also by eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Born in Providence to James and Ellen (Hartley) Dowding he graduated from Hope High School and CCRI. Jim worked in manufacturing for 45 years as a computer programmer. He was a member of the Warwick Civic Chorale and a Past Master of Nathaniel Greene Lodge #45 F&AM.
A memorial service will be announced in the future. Donations in his memory may be made to Spring Green Memorial Baptist Church, 1350 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02888. Complete obituary and condolences at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020