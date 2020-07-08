1/1
James W. Dowling
DOWLING, JAMES W.
94, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. Husband of Dorothy B. (Sanzi) Dowling for 72 years; father of Marjorie A. Garcia (Anthony) and the late James W. Dowling Jr. (late Deborah A.(Kenyon) Dowling); grandfather of Kristen Capwell, Adreth Carlson, Byron Carlson and Catherine Dowling; brother of Ruth Brady, Barbara Malloy and predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters; grandfather of 6; great-grandfather of 1. A Visiting hour will be Thursday morning, July 9, 2020 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Saints John & Paul Church. Due to current restrictions, inurnment with military honors at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to VNA of Care New England Hospice, 51 Health Lane, Warwick, RI 02886 (www.vnacarenewengland.org) would be appreciated. iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saints John & Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
