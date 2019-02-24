Home

Services
Jones-Walton-Sheridan Funeral Home
1895 Broad St
Cranston, RI 02905
(401) 781-1188
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
1 St. Paul Pl.
Cranston, RI
James W. Finnegan Obituary
FINNEGAN, JAMES W.
96, of Cranston, passed away February 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Arlene F. (Wiberg) Finnegan. He was the son of the late Terence Finnegan and Hellen (McGair) Finnegan.
James was employed for many years at Tip Top Bread and the Providence Journal. He was the father of James M. Finnegan and the late Dennis and Patricia Finnegan. He was brother of the late Terrence Finnegan and Helena St. James.
Funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the JONES-WALTON-SHERIDAN Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Paul Church, 1 St. Paul Pl., Cranston, RI at 10:00 AM. Burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI
Visiting hours Monday 4:00-7:00 PM. Please visit: JWSFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
