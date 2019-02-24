|
FINNEGAN, JAMES W.
96, of Cranston, passed away February 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Arlene F. (Wiberg) Finnegan. He was the son of the late Terence Finnegan and Hellen (McGair) Finnegan.
James was employed for many years at Tip Top Bread and the Providence Journal. He was the father of James M. Finnegan and the late Dennis and Patricia Finnegan. He was brother of the late Terrence Finnegan and Helena St. James.
Funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the JONES-WALTON-SHERIDAN Funeral Home, 1895 Broad St. at Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Paul Church, 1 St. Paul Pl., Cranston, RI at 10:00 AM. Burial at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI
Visiting hours Monday 4:00-7:00 PM. Please visit: JWSFH.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019