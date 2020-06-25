HALPIN, JAMES W.

65, of Mishnock Road, West Greenwich, passed away suddenly Monday, June 22, 2020 at Kent Hospital, Warwick. Born in Providence, James was a son of the late Edward M. and Theresa (Beauregard) Halpin.

James was the owner of Summit Heating Service Inc. for over 34 years. He was a competitive canoe racer for years with countless trophies, he enjoyed boating in Narragansett Bay, rides on his Harley Davidson, and was a lifetime member of the Coventry Men's Club and VFW Post 9404, where he always enjoyed socializing and laughing with friends. Besides his one liners, Jim will be remembered for his humble, often anonymous generosity to anyone that came across his path in need, as well as donating to local athletic teams and community organizations consistently for the last 30+ years.

James was the loving father of five to include Kerry Fletcher of Exeter, James W. Halpin II of Hope Valley, Cailin Halpin and Shayna Halpin, both of Coventry; brother of, Edward Halpin of MA, Mary Healey of CT, Sarah Arendt of RI, the late Eileen McKee of MA, Dottie Vereen of FL, David Halpin of MA, the late Ann Halpin of RI and Peter Halpin of MT; Grandfather of five, including Meghan, Abbey and Troy.

Visiting hours will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, with a funeral service at 12 (Noon) at Iannotti Funeral Home AT MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3), Coventry, RI. Interment will be private.



