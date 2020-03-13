|
MORIARTY, JAMES W. "Pops"
71, passed away peacefully at home, Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born in Providence, a son of the late Daniel P. and Rita (Kenny) Moriarty. Pops was a railroad conductor for Amtrak for over 40 years before retiring in 2017. He has been a Glocester resident since 1978. Pops was a member of the NRA and a firearms advocate. He was an avid New England sports fan and loved to read. Pops loved his Irish roots, loved to travel and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. He was well loved by his children and grandchildren and will be missed by everyone.
He was the father of Thomas E. Moriarty and his wife Maribeth of Chepachet, Daniel A. Moriarty and his wife Pam of Thompson, CT and Megan L. Dimmick and her husband Chris of Manahawkin, NJ. He was the brother of Mary Ellen Robertson of Coventry, Rita and Anne Moriarty both of N. Smithfield, Daniel Moriarty of N. Kingstown, Kevin Moriarty of Augusta, ME and the late Sheila Richards. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4-7PM with his Funeral on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11AM in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., (Rt.44), Greenville. Inurnment will be in Acotes Hill Cemetery, Chepachet. In lieu of flowers donations to the Greenville Library, 573 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828 will be appreciated.
