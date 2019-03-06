The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
"WOODLAWN" Funeral Home
600 Pontiac Avenue
Cranston, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
56, passed away February 21, 2019. He was the son of Eleanor (DelBonis ) Parker and the late James W. Parker, Jr. He is also survived by his son James Joseph Parker and two sisters, Susan Parker and Amy Parker Pignataro. VISITATION will be held Saturday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Full obituary and condolences visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
