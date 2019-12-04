|
|
SAUL, JAMES W. JR.,
53, passed away unexpectedly on November 30, 2019.
He was the son of Linda (Massaro) Saul and the late James W. Saul Sr. His close family of 'Unc' Tom Massaro and his wife Luly, their son Brandon Massaro, and daughter Lisa Nelson will greatly miss him.
Jim had lived in Middletown for many years and worked at NUWC as a Systems Test Engineer and Information Systems Developer. He was an avid New England Patriots and PC Friars basketball fan. His friends who he attended the Patriots games with and worked with will sorely miss him.
Visitation will be held on Friday, 11:30-12:30 p.m. with a service at 12:30 p.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Please omit flowers.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 4, 2019