|
|
Cole, Jamie M.
Jamie M. Cole (45) of Bullhead City, AZ passed away on March 6, 2019, after a brief illness. Jamie is survived by his caring stepmother, Frances LaPorte, and predeceased by his loving parents, Patricia (Potter) Cole and William Cole. Originally from Burrillville, RI and a graduate of Burrillville High School, Jamie's proudest achievement was his time serving in the US Army.
Jamie is survived by his wife, Kerri (Bannon) Cole and the lights of his life, his daughters Vivian Cole of Munich, Germany, Katja Cole of Kirchardt, Germany, and Gracie Leigh Cole of Bullhead City, AZ. Jamie is also survived by his siblings William T. Cole of Burrillville RI, Tracy Rennspiess of Cape Coral FL, David Cole of North Attleboro MA, and Kristen Leonard of North Providence RI. Jamie had many nieces and nephews and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Remembrances and mourning will be private. Donations can be made in his name to the Veterans Administration.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2019