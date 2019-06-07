Home

Jan Arwood Northby


1937 - 2019
Jan Arwood Northby Obituary
Northby, Jan Arwood
Jan Arwood Northby, 81, of Kingston, Rhode Island, passed away early Thursday, June 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Northby, his son Edward Northby and his wife, Tracy, grandsons, Ian and Owen, of Exeter and by his daughter, Katherine Northby. He is predeceased by his parents, Arwood and Mary Northby.
Jan was employed by The University of Rhode Island as Professor and Chair of Physics until his retirement in 2012. He enjoyed sailing, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Services will be private. If desired, donations may be made to The University of Rhode Island Foundation.
Published in The Providence Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019
