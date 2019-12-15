|
NELSON, JANE A.
93, of Riverside, died peacefully on December 10, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday December 17, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Brendan's Church, Turner Avenue, Riverside at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday 5-8 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019