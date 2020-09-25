1/1
Jane A. (Whitehead) Santopadre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SANTOPADRE, JANE A. (WHITEHEAD)
84, of Johnston, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Santopadre. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Beatrice (Tetley) Whitehead. Jane was a CNA at Cherry Hill Nursing Home for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by her loving children: Vincent Santopadre and his wife Lynn of Cranston, Norman Santopadre and his wife Ann of Cranston and Kathleen Russo and her husband Joseph of Johnston. She was also the dear sister in-law of Josephine Almeida of Providence and cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 10.
Her funeral and burial were private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved