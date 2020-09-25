SANTOPADRE, JANE A. (WHITEHEAD)
84, of Johnston, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Santopadre. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Beatrice (Tetley) Whitehead. Jane was a CNA at Cherry Hill Nursing Home for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by her loving children: Vincent Santopadre and his wife Lynn of Cranston, Norman Santopadre and his wife Ann of Cranston and Kathleen Russo and her husband Joseph of Johnston. She was also the dear sister in-law of Josephine Almeida of Providence and cherished grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 10.
Her funeral and burial were private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.