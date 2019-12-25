|
|
ALBANESE, JANE (Veyera)
84, of Hazelwood Ave., East Providence, passed away suddenly with her family by her side Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at RI Hospital. She was the loving wife of 55 years of the late Alfred Albanese.
She spent her whole career as an elementary school teacher with the East Providence School Dept. Her greatest joys centered around her family, especially at Christmastime. Her home was decorated and her holiday cookies were baked…she loved baking her cookies. She was active at both the East Providence and Rehoboth Senior Centers and enjoyed playing bingo.
She was the beloved mother of Jeanne Albanese of East Providence, Laurie Albanese of Riverside, and Donna Dailey and her husband Kevin of East Providence; and the adored Mamma of Darian, Dylan, Sabrina and Brett.
She was the sister of L. Barbara Williams of Rehoboth, and of the late Morris and Carl Veyera. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will begin Saturday, Dec. 28, at 9am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 346 Waterman Ave., East Providence. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, from 4pm to 8pm.
Contributions to Our Lady of Loreto Church Memorial Fund, 346 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI 02914 will be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019