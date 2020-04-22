Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Casaceli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Dorothy Casaceli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Dorothy Casaceli Obituary
Casaceli, Jane Dorothy
91, formerly of Warwick and Portsmouth, died on Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Norman Casaceli. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Henry J. and Mary A. (McGuire) Marrier.
Jane worked as a Bookkeeper for many companies during her lifetime including I.M.S. Services in Portsmouth, RI. She was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy in Providence.
She is survived by her niece, Deborah A. Callahan and her husband Steven, a nephew, William J. Henry and his wife Susan, and two grandchildren, Kerri L. Callahan and Steven H. Callahan.
She was the stepmother of the late Connie Casaceli and sister of the late Mary T. Henry of Ocala, FL.
Due to current health and safety regulations her Funeral Service will be private. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -