|
|
CENERINI, RN, JANE E.
74, of Warwick, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at The Cedars in Cranston. She was the beloved wife for 49 years of Frank J. Cenerini, Ret. Associate Justice RI District Court. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late William and Eva (DeFusco) Cardin, Jr.
Jane received her RN degree from Truesdale Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a psychiatric nurse at Taunton State Hospital and later was Charge Nurse at Butler Hospital. She served as a Director of the Warwick Boys and Girls Club and was a Mentor in the Warwick Public Schools. Jane also served as a Docent at the John Brown House Museum and Nightingale House where she refined her interest and knowledge of antiques. She enjoyed attending and participating in auctions in RI and MA. Jane assembled a large collection of period jardinière. She summered many years at Bonnet Shores with family and friends. Her hobbies included gardening, knitting, crocheting and needlepoint.
Her favorite time of year were the holidays where she took great joy hosting family gatherings.
Besides her husband, she was the devoted mother of James A. Cenerini and his wife Jenny Myers; loving grandmother of Jack and Ella Cenerini; and dear sister of Nancy Rodrigues of Swansea, MA, Susan C. Griffin and her husband Thomas of Taunton, MA and the late William Cardin, III.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Cedars for their compassionate care given to Jane.
VISITING HOURS are Monday, October 28th in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m., all to which relatives and friends are invited. Inurnment will be private.
A celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019