GENEREUX, JANE E.
80, passed away on September 26, 2020, surrounded by her five loving children. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret (Sharpe) Fontaine. She earned her Bachelor of Education degree at Rhode Island College and her Master's degree at St. Mary's University of Minnesota. She was an elementary school teacher in California and Rhode Island before raising her five children. Her family was what she treasured most. She provided a foundation of incredible love and support, along with unwavering faith. Not to be forgotten was her enjoyment of the Boston Bruins and Red Sox. She took cheering to a whole new level! She joined the faculty of Ocean Tides in 1988 as an English teacher. In 1993, she became the Principal until her retirement in 2015. Guiding the young men of Ocean Tides to excel in their lives gave her great joy. Graduations were particularly memorable for Jane. "Each year, I have difficulty saying the names on the diploma, because I feel so strongly about helping you. But also because you have touched my heart." The Christian Brothers were an essential part of her life, and she was named a Distinguished Lasallian Educator. She served on multiple Lasallian boards and ministries. Her commitment to the ideals of St. John Baptist De LaSalle was apparent to all. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Ryding of Norwood, Mass; her five children, Cheryl Butler, Debra Rumowicz and her husband, Raymond, Christopher Genereux, Douglas Genereux and his wife, Kate, and Kenneth Genereux and his wife, Eugenie; seventeen adoring grandchildren, Ryan, Brittany, Connor, Samantha, Casey, Kyle, Austin, Cameron, Laura, Ashley, Jacob, Kara, Brendan, Brady, Annie, Samuel, Matthew, and one great-grandson, Liam. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 4-7 pm in the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St., Wakefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1, at 10am at Christ the King Church, 180 Old North Rd, Kingston, RI 02881. Due to social restrictions, seating is limited at the church. Please email Cheryl Butler at cheryl@dlcb.org if you plan on attending the funeral mass. There will be a live stream of her Mass on Thursday at 10 am on www.ctkri.org
. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to the Ocean Tides School, 635 Ocean Road, Narragansett, RI 02882. For guestbook and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com