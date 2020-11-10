1/1
Jane E. (Whelan) La Prise
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LA PRISE, JANE E. (WHELAN)
82, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Albert J. La Prise, Jr. for over 60 years. She was the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Helen N. (Hyam) Whelan, Jr. and sister of the late Joseph T. Whelan III.
Besides her husband, Jane is survived by her daughters, Lynne E. Bachinger (Paul) and Kristin A. La Prise (Dr. Barbara M. Lom) and her son, James A. La Prise. She leaves behind her sister in law, Karen L. Whelan and nephew/godson, Joseph T. Whelan IV (Noelle) and great niece, Emma Whelan as well as her sister in law, Nancy L. La Prise, niece, LeeAnn L. Bonneau and nephews, Edwin K. (Scooter) and David E. La Prise. She was the sister in law of the late Edwin L. La Prise. She is also survived by her dear friend of 60 years, Janice N. Lewis.
Born in the Bronx, NY, she graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent, Riverdale-on-Hudson, New York and became an elementary school teacher for the New York City School System. After her marriage, she moved to RI and was a teacher for the North Kingstown School Department before leaving to raise her family. Once her children were grown, she became a sales associate with Jordan Marsh and Macy's Department Stores until her retirement.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory to Saint Elizabeth Home-Rehab Center, One Saint Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818 would be deeply appreciated. For complete obituary and to offer condolences please visit hillfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Francis de Sales Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved