LA PRISE, JANE E. (WHELAN)
82, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Albert J. La Prise, Jr. for over 60 years. She was the daughter of the late Joseph T. and Helen N. (Hyam) Whelan, Jr. and sister of the late Joseph T. Whelan III.
Besides her husband, Jane is survived by her daughters, Lynne E. Bachinger (Paul) and Kristin A. La Prise (Dr. Barbara M. Lom) and her son, James A. La Prise. She leaves behind her sister in law, Karen L. Whelan and nephew/godson, Joseph T. Whelan IV (Noelle) and great niece, Emma Whelan as well as her sister in law, Nancy L. La Prise, niece, LeeAnn L. Bonneau and nephews, Edwin K. (Scooter) and David E. La Prise. She was the sister in law of the late Edwin L. La Prise. She is also survived by her dear friend of 60 years, Janice N. Lewis.
Born in the Bronx, NY, she graduated from the College of Mount Saint Vincent, Riverdale-on-Hudson, New York and became an elementary school teacher for the New York City School System. After her marriage, she moved to RI and was a teacher for the North Kingstown School Department before leaving to raise her family. Once her children were grown, she became a sales associate with Jordan Marsh and Macy's Department Stores until her retirement.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 13 at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, RI 02852. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory to Saint Elizabeth Home-Rehab Center, One Saint Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818 would be deeply appreciated. For complete obituary and to offer condolences please visit hillfuneralhome.com
.