O'BRIEN, JANE E. TUCKERMAN
62, died Monday of complications from her fourth bout with cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late John O'Brien.
Daughter of the late Ernest & Eunice (Abramson) Tuckerman. Mother of Ernest Kent "Zeke" (Hailey). Grandmother of Peyton & Addison. Sister of Mark Tuckerman, Steven Tuckerman (Krystyna) and Sarah Kilian (Michael). Aunt of Ben & Molly.
Memorial gathering Monday, April 8 from 3-6 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick followed by a memorial service at 6 PM. Please, in her honor, wear your favorite "Holiday" outfit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172. (www.toysfortots.org/donate). Complete obituary & memories at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2019