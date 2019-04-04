The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home
659 East Greenwich Ave.
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home
659 East Greenwich Ave.
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane E. Tuckerman O'Brien


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane E. Tuckerman O'Brien Obituary
O'BRIEN, JANE E. TUCKERMAN
62, died Monday of complications from her fourth bout with cancer. She was the beloved wife of the late John O'Brien.
Daughter of the late Ernest & Eunice (Abramson) Tuckerman. Mother of Ernest Kent "Zeke" (Hailey). Grandmother of Peyton & Addison. Sister of Mark Tuckerman, Steven Tuckerman (Krystyna) and Sarah Kilian (Michael). Aunt of Ben & Molly.
Memorial gathering Monday, April 8 from 3-6 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick followed by a memorial service at 6 PM. Please, in her honor, wear your favorite "Holiday" outfit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172. (www.toysfortots.org/donate). Complete obituary & memories at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now