WOOD, JANE E. (HOWARD) GREENE
age 89, of Warwick, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Kent Regency in Warwick. Wife of the late Arthur B. Wood, Jr. Mother of Det. Sgt. David H. Greene (Donna), Cranston P.D., Ret., Mark N. Greene (Nancy), and the late Bryan L. Greene. Also survived by five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and one on the way. For funeral information and complete obituary, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.