Cassidy, Jane-Ellen
Jane-Ellen Cassidy (Farrell) of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on June 26, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Michael "Mike" Cassidy for fifty years. Mrs. Cassidy was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Anne F. (Scales) Farrell. A graduate of the Worcester City School of Nursing in 1966, she was a registered nurse for more than fifty years working at Shriners and New England Baptist Hospitals in Massachusetts and for thirty-eight years at Memorial Hospital of RI.
Rooted in her and Mike's Irish heritage and their belief in family, faith and community, Jane-Ellen was a loving mother to Sean D. Cassidy and his wife Rachael of Pawtucket, Shannon B. Donnelly and her husband Sean of Middleton, Massachusetts, and Patrick F. Cassidy and his wife Terri of Londonderry, New Hampshire and the adoring grandmother of Noel, Joy, Brennan, Paul, Michael and Leighann. She is also survived by her siblings, Charles R. Farrell Jr. June Farrell Lynn Stzuka, Mark Farrell and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 8th at 10:00 am at St. John Paul II Parish Church, 750 Central Avenue, Pawtucket with visiting hours from 9:00 am to 10:00 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Her burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Samaritans of RI at http://www.samaritansri.org/ For a complete obituary, please visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.