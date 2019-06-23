|
|
ESPOSITO, JANE F. (MCMAHON)
age 91, of Providence, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Hallworth House. She was the wife of the late Raymond U. Esposito.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late William E. and Katherine M. (Sylvia) McMahon, she was a life-long resident of Warwick before moving to Providence in 2010.
She is survived by a son, Raymond J. Esposito, and his wife Susan, of Providence; two grandchildren, Amy C. Esposito and Eric R. Esposito; a sister, Claire L. McMahon of Warwick; a brother, Richard McMahon of Warwick; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was the sister of the late Helen M. Palazzo, William E. McMahon, Jr., Alice H. O'Rourke, Raymond McMahon, and Kathleen "Dee-Dee" Monahan.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict Church, 135 Beach Avenue, Warwick. Burial will follow in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hallworth House, 66 Benefit Street, Providence, RI 02904.
www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019