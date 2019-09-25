Home

Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Bay Parish
645 Main St.
Warren, RI
Burial
Following Services
St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery
Warren, RI
Jane "Gammy" (Nicpon) Gendreau


1928 - 2019
Jane "Gammy" (Nicpon) Gendreau Obituary
GENDREAU, JANE "GAMMY" (NICPON)
passed away peacefully after a full 91 years of life, on September 19, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Eugene "Gene" R. Gendreau.
Born and raised in Warren, RI, Jane was the daughter of the late Jozef and Bronislawa (Balut) Nicpon. She was the younger sister of the late Veronica "Tootsie" Seippel, Mary Kozik, Stanley Nicpon and Theodore "Maxie" Nicpon.
A graduate of Mary V. Quirk High School, she earned a Secretarial Certificate from the Katharine Gibbs School. A quick typist with even quicker wit, she was an Executive Administrative Assistant in the Warren School Department for over 25 years. Jane was a member of the Warren Athletic Boosters Club and the first female on the Board of Directors for Columbus Credit Union. Most importantly, she was "Director" of the annual family "Pierogi Day."
Jane loved traveling the world with family and friends, skiing at the family home in Wolfeboro, NH, boating on the Mount Hope Bay, and going to Patriots games with her sons.
She is survived by her two "favorite" sons, Steven E. Gendreau and his wife Diane of Seekonk and Mark Gendreau and his wife Cheryl Maggiacomo of West Warwick; two adoring grandchildren, Marissa and Colin Gendreau; several nieces and nephews and by many close friends. In her later years at the Atria Bay Spring, she enjoyed the companionship of the late Edward J. Clegg.
Her visiting hours will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM in WILBUR-ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 615 Main St., Warren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Mary of the Bay Parish, 645 Main St., Warren followed by her burial in St. Jean the Baptiste Cemetery, Warren. Contributions may be made in her honor to her favorite charity , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For tributes and directions, www.wilbur-romano.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
