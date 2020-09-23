KHOURI, JANE HELEN (DIETZ) RN
84, of Narragansett and formerly of Pawtucket and Springfield, MA, passed away on September 20, 2020.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Herman and Ruth (Chippendale) Dietz.
She was a 1957 graduate of the RI School of Nursing.
Ms. Khouri was a Registered Nurse at Bay State Medical Center in Springfield, MA for thirty-five years, retiring in 2001 after which she provided part-time home care for Maxim Home Care in Providence.
She was a member of the RI Hospital Nursing Association. She was a communicant of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Her priorities were aligned with family and faith being the first two.
She leaves her children, Keith J. Khouri of Narragansett, Karen M. Wirta and her husband Steven of West Kingston, George J. Khouri of Narragansett and Michael A. Khouri and his wife Denise of Philadelphia, PA; two brothers, Frank Dietz of Seekonk, MA and John Dietz of Greenwich, CT; and six grandchildren, Benjamin, Oliver, Hannah, Matthew, Alexander and Quinn Khouri. She was the mother-in-law of the late Joanna Khouri; and sister of the late Sister Maureen A. Dietz, RSM.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 864 Point Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brightview Commons Associate Holiday Fund, 57 Grandeville Court, Wakefield, RI 02879. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.