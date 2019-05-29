Home

Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 31, 2019
8:15 AM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Augustine Church
639 Mt. Pleasant Avenue
Providence, RI
View Map
Jane J. (Barnes) Mycroft Obituary
MYCROFT, JANE J. (BARNES)
103, passed away, peacefully, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Waterview Villa, East Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert V. Mycroft, who was serving in the Navy Seabee Construction Battalion, based in Quonset, when they first met.
A lifelong resident of the City of Providence, Jane was the daughter of the late, Francis S. and Mary Ellen (Cassidy) Barnes.
Jane attended St. Mary Academy of the Visitation, in Providence, and graduated in 1934, as class valedictorian. She then received her degree from Bryant Stratton Business School. During WWII, Jane was a civilian employee of the Navy, in Newport, 1942 - 1944.
During their long and happy marriage, Herbert and Jane raised a family of seven children, Herbert Mycroft of Tennessee, Mary E. Whittaker of Seekonk, Catherine Nojiri of Neshanic Station, NJ, John P. Mycroft, PhD of North Providence, Frank J. Mycroft, PhD, JD of Walnut Creek, CA, Jane Holden of Seekonk, and William J. "Bill" of Narragansett, twenty seven grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.
Visitation Thursday, 4 – 7 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle Funeral Home, 331 Smith St. Providence. Funeral, Friday at 8:15am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am, in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Kindly omit flowers, donations may be made in Jane's name to: Catholic Relief Services, PO Box 17090, Baltimore, MD 21297-0303. For directions and online condolences please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019
