SACKETT, JANE LEE COHEN
Jane Lee Cohen Sackett passed away on Wednesday, September 16 at Tockwotton on the Waterfront at the age of 91.
Although she was born in Massachusetts, Jane Lee Cohen Sackett spent her life in Providence, R.I. She graduated from Hope High School in 1946 with scores of friends, many of whom she remained close to throughout her life. In 1950, she graduated from Wheelock College with High Honors and a B.S. in Education (early childhood). While at Wheelock, she staged children's plays in Providence and Brookline. Later, she would volunteer her time at Women and Infants Hospital and as an ESL teacher.
She worked in the Rhode Island primary school system but discovered another true passion when she and her very dear friend, Joan Isserlis, formed Quinque Antiques, through which she pursued her love of creating and furnishing interior spaces (including their own homes on Providence's East Side!).
Ever the trailblazer, in 1973, Jane switched gears and, at age 44, earned a Master's degree in Education (Guidance and Counseling). She had a fulfilling third career and practiced in both agency settings (including Rhode Island College) and her own private practice, conducting individual, couples and family therapy.
She loved being a grandmother and spent as much time as possible with her five grandchildren, even when it meant traveling as far as Cheyenne, Wyoming. She knitted each of them elaborate winter sweaters (known as "Nonnie's sweaters") and wrote and illustrated several books for them, including one about Roger Williams Zoo.
Jane was known for her joie de vivre, great sense of humor and her quick wit, which endeared her to those she met. Her humor was contagious and her close friends will remember her favorite, the Little Red Riding Hood joke. She had a unique eye for both people and objects of beauty, and she surrounded herself with friends and artifacts that sparked joy in her. She was a voracious reader, doing the crossword daily-in pen-and she adored cats, especially her Persians.
Born in Arlington, MA, a daughter of the late Hyman and Ruth (Moskowitz) Cohen, she had lived in East Providence for 2 years after a lifetime in Providence. She was the devoted mother of Richard Sackett, who resides in New York City with his partner Ann Demarais, and Shelley Sackett, who resides in Swampscott, MA with her partner Lenny Rotman. She was the adored grandmother (Nonnie) of Alexander (and great-grandmother of his son, Leo), Julia and James Sackett Roseman and Taylor and Mimi Sakarett.
She and her family are especially grateful for the abundance of compassionate and exemplary care she received on a daily basis and extend a special heartfelt thank you to Nancy Wordell and Laura Adams and their crew and Carolyn Oliver and the entire staff at Tockwotton on the Waterfront.
Funeral services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the ASPCA Jane Sackett Memorial Campaign at secure.aspca.org/team/jane-sackett-memorial-campaign
or call 800-628-0028. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com
.