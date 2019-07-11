|
BUCKLEY, JANE M. (Sweeney)
87, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late William J. Buckley and daughter of the late Robert and Genevieve (Foley) Sweeney. She was the beloved mother of Stephen F. Erickson, Joseph E. Erickson, the late Thomas M. Erickson and William J. Erickson; grandmother of Samantha and Christopher Erickson; sister of Robert Sweeney, Edward Sweeney, and the late Ann Feehan.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Kevin Church, 333 Sandy Lane, Warwick. Burial will be private at later date. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 11, 2019