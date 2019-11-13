|
|
McQUEEN, JANE M.
90, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019. She was the wife of the late William McQueen Sr. Born in Providence; she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (D'Andrea) LoBianco. Her loving children, Alfred McQueen and his wife Elena, Debora Ricci, Carol McQueen, William McQueen Jr., and Mary Lyn McQueen survive her.
She was the adoring grandmother of Christina and Victor Ricci and Kassie McQueen. She was the sister of Joseph LoBianco and his wife Judy and Lois Cardarelli.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019, calling hours will be 9 to 10:30 A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, 146 Clifford St. Suite 1, Providence, RI 02903.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2019