STEVENSON, JANE M. (BISHOP)
age 90, of Warwick, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Hope Hospice Hulitar Center in Providence.
Born in Providence, the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Mary A. (Judge) Bishop, she was a life-long Warwick resident.
Mrs. Stevenson was employed by the Warwick Public Schools as a teaching assistant at Wyman Elementary School for 30 years, retiring in 1993.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters, Mark J. Stevenson of Warwick, Paula J. Clark of Warwick, Michael J. Stevenson of Rumford, and Maryanne Hunt of Warwick; and five grandchildren, Matthew S. Clark, M. Meghan Clark, Caleigh A. Stevenson, James P. Hunt, and Mariah J. Hunt. She was the sister of the late Arthur E. Bishop, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home,1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. The funeral service and burial will be private. To leave condolence messages, please visit www.barrettandcotter.com