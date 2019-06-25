|
WALSH, JANE MARIE
of North Kingstown, formerly of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was 91. Born on July 29, 1927 in Corning, NY, she was the daughter of the late William James McElhaney and Agnes Rose (McGovern) McElhaney.
She was the beloved wife of the late Edward B. Walsh. Jane is survived by her four children, Edward (Ned) Walsh of East Greenwich, RI; Eileen Fitz and her husband Wolfgang of Sherborn, MA; Timothy Walsh and his wife Catherine of East Greenwich, RI; and Eric Walsh and his wife Ann of North Kingstown, RI. She was the proud grandmother to eleven grandchildren, Ryan, Kaylyn and Michael Walsh; Gillian and Perry Fitz; Megan, Jenna and Matthew Walsh; Katherine, Elise and Sarah Walsh and the sister of Anne Stanton, Agnes Way and the late William McElhaney and Mary McElhaney.
She received her undergraduate and master degrees from Syracuse University. Jane worked as a cytologist and was supervisor of her department at Women and Infants Hospital until her retirement. She was an active member of the and a longtime member of the ethics committee at Roger Williams's Hospital. Jane enjoyed travel, lazy days at the beach, the philharmonic, her stock and book clubs and spending time with her dearest friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Greenwich. Calling hours: Tuesday, July 2nd 5-8pm at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Providence Journal from June 25 to June 28, 2019