Jane R. (Rankin) O'Donnell
O'DONNELL, JANE R. (RANKIN)
93, died on August 23, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Thomas F. O'Donnell, Jr. Born in Washoe, MT, she was a daughter of the late John and Delilah (Green) Rankin.
She is survived by five children, Christine McElroy, Jane Ceccofiglio, Cathleen Brock, Thomas O'Donnell III, and John O'Donnell, 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her sister, Beatrice Gostelli. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth Kaczynski, Marion Unsworth and Alexander, Thomas, and John Rankin.
Jane worked at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital as Administrative Director of Admitting, retiring in 1991. She had also worked for the State of Rhode Island after graduating from St. Xavier Academy.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 11 am – 12 Noon in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect and masks will be required. Services and burial will be private, but will be livestreamed on the Robbins Funeral Home Facebook page on Tuesday at 12 Noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
SEP
1
Service
12:00 PM
livestreamed on the Robbins Funeral Home Facebook page
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
