Rudis, Jane
85, of Stillwater Road, Smithfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday February 26, 2019 at Cherry Hill Manor, Johnston. She was the wife of the late Matthew " Skip " Rudis.
Born in Providence she was the daughter of the late Joseph C. and Vincenza ( Lanni ) Scuncio.
Early on Jane worked as a bookkeeper for her family business, the former Scuncio Chevrolet on Putnam Pike, Greenville. When Jane and Skip started their family, Mama Jane chose to stay home and be a devoted wife and mother to her husband and children.
Mama Jane cherished her husband Skip, the love of her life. Her caring heart, persuasive guidance and warm nature touched many lives. She was a natural in her role of "mother". She adored children and they equally adored her in return. She was devoted to her religious faith, loved baking, shopping, aerobic dancing and making her house a home to all.
Jane is survived by her son, Richard Rudis (Susan), daughters, Cathy Rudis, Maria Kerwin (Robert), her brother Edward Scuncio, grandchildren, Christie Holmes (Walter), Michael Rudis, Mathew Clossick (Samantha), Talia Clossick, Nicholas Kerwin, Mitchell Kerwin (Samantha), Maxwell Kerwin, great grandchildren, Oliver Holmes, Theodore Holmes and Landon Kerwin. Jane was the sister of the late Mary Coppolla, John Scuncio, Dorothy Moretti and Joseph Scuncio, Jr.
The Funeral will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 at 8:45 am in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Michael Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling Hours are Friday March 1, 2019 from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917 or The , 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019