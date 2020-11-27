1/1
Jane W. Wahl
Wahl, Jane W.
93, formerly of Cowesett Rd in Warwick, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Sunny View Nursing Home. Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ida Wakefield. She was the loving wife of the late Ronald G. Wahl.
Her Funeral Service will be held at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 9 New London Ave, West Warwick, Rhode Island on Monday, November 30 at 11AM. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted and her Burial will be private. Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 9 New London Avenue, West Warwick, Rhode Island 02893 or Philanthropic Educational Organization, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312.
For full obituary, please visit: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Emanuel Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
