1/1
Janet A. Gingras
1934 - 2020
Share
GINGRAS, Janet A.
Cumberland,
GINGRAS, JANET A. 86, passed away on November 29, 2020. Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late George and Jeannette (Blais) LaRose, she was the beloved wife of Richard Gingras for 69 years. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in February. Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Daniel Gingras and his wife Patricia of Lincoln, Richard Gingras of Cumberland, and Holly Susi and her husband Richard of Providence. She also leaves seven grandchildren: Heather Comtois, Joshua Gingras, Rick Gingras, Greg Gingras, Alan Susi, Stephanie Morrison and Stephen Susi. She leaves 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late George LaRose, Mary Brunelle and Madeline LaRose.
She loved her family fiercely and bragged unashamedly about her own personal heroes, the firefighters in her life including her father, son-in-law, grandsons and grandson-in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RIAFC Foundation for the RI Firefighters Memorial. Go to www.rifirechiefs.com or checks can be mailed to RIAFC Foundation, PO Box 6041, Providence, RI 02940.
Janet's Life Celebration will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI.
Online memorial & video: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
J. J. Duffy Life Celebration Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
Janet was our live wire at work. Kept us laughing all the time. Will miss you dearly. Sleep well.
Roberta Revell
Coworker
