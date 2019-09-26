Home

BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
Janet Boucher
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Bay Church
645 Main
St. Warren, RI
Janet Boucher


1947 - 2019
Janet Boucher Obituary
Boucher, Janet
Janet E. Boucher, age 72, a lifelong resident of Warren RI; passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at home. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Edgar and Arminda (Ferreira) Boucher. Janet was an English Teacher at East Providence High School, and loved being one, she also loved figure skating.
Janet is survived by a Aunt, Rosalina Martin of Oakland, CA, and a Uncle and Godfather, Julio Ferreira of Somerset and many cousins.
Janet's funeral will be held on Saturday, 28, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main St. Warren, RI. Interment will be in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Warren, RI. Funeral services are entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
