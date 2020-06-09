BRADSHAW, JANET E.
75, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Terrence O. Bradshaw for forty-six years.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Henry J., Sr. and Esther V. (McKenna) Labonte.
Janet previously worked at both Everett and North Safety Products before becoming a school lunch-lady at the Esek Hopkins Middle School until retirement.
As an active and faithful parishioner of St. Mary Church on Broadway, she played an instrumental role serving as a proud Elf for St. Mary's and St. Raymond's parish Christmas bazaars. She was a skilled crafter who enjoyed the hunt for crafting supplies for her six pack of elves.
Janet loved holiday traditions and was famous for her French meat stuffing. Some of her favorite things included tea with friends, her backyard in the summertime and long rides with no destination. She had a passion for crime solving which she shared with her daughter.
Although she was mother to one, she was a mother figure to many, always sharing her help, guidance and love.
Besides her husband, she leaves her cherished daughter, Shawna O. Bradshaw of Smithfield; her sister, Arlene Cappelli of Johnston; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ellen DiSano and Henry Labonte, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Mary Church, 538 Broadway, Providence. Her burial will be private. VISITING HOURS Wednesday from 6-9pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RI Criminalistics Association. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.