Whelan, Janet Elizabeth K.87, of Warwick, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Walter F. and Margaret B. (Brown) Gorton.She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews: Lauren M. (Page) Lake, Janet E. McGinity, Henry A. McGinity V, Illaria E. Fusco and James J.M. Clark.Her Funeral Service will take place at 2PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 1-2PM.Health and Safety Regulations will be in effect.