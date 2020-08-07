1/1
Janet Elizabeth K. Whelan
Whelan, Janet Elizabeth K.
87, of Warwick, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Walter F. and Margaret B. (Brown) Gorton.
She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews: Lauren M. (Page) Lake, Janet E. McGinity, Henry A. McGinity V, Illaria E. Fusco and James J.M. Clark.
Her Funeral Service will take place at 2PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 1-2PM.
Health and Safety Regulations will be in effect.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
