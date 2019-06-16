Home

Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home
376 Washington St
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 277-7652
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
15 St. Paul St.
Brookline, MA
Janet F. Ralph


Janet F. Ralph Obituary
RALPH, Janet F.
In Brookline, MA. formerly of Cranston, RI., on June 5, 2019. Loving wife of Samuel "Sam" Scott, Jr. Lt. Brookline Fire Dept.(ret). Predeceased by her parents, Earle K. Ralph, Jr. and Mamie Droitcour Ralph her brother Dr. Earle K. Ralph and sister Anne Ralph. Janet is survived by several nieces and nephews as well as her best friend Barbara A. Colleran of Portland OR, and her godson Robert J. Colleran of Seattle WA.
Janet a registered nurse worked at a variety of state facilities. She ultimately spent most of her career at the Brookline Center where she was able to express her passion for improving community mental health. Admired and respected by her co-workers, and beloved by her patients, she will be truly missed.
A memorial Service will be held on Friday June 21, 2019 in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 15 St. Paul St., Brookline, MA. at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Contributions in memory of Janet may be made to the St. Paul's Episcopal Church Capital Appeal, 15 St. Paul Street, Brookline MA, 02446.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 16, 2019
