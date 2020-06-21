Janet I. (Marrocco) Mancini
MANCINI, JANET I. (MARROCCO)
80, of Cranston, passed away peacefully with her two children by her side on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Mary (Rosciti) Marrocco. She was a bookkeeper for various companies and retired from Marian J. Mohr Memorial Library. Janet's favorite thing was spending time with her five grandsons. She enjoyed gardening, being outside in her yard, baking and cooking for her family, friends and wonderful neighbors. She was loved by all who knew her and her egg biscuits and biscotti were requested at many occasions.
Janet is survived by her two loving children, Michele L. Forcino and her husband Richard of Cranston, Richard P. Mancini Jr., and his wife Barbara-Jean of North Kingstown. She was the cherished grandmother of Richard, Nicholas and Joseph Forcino, Keith and Kole Mancini. Janet was the sister of Kenneth Marrocco and his wife Edith of Greenville, Joanne Morin and her husband Steve of Burriville, Joyce Draine of Johnston and Alfred Marrocco of Johnston.
Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marian J. Mohr Memorial Library, 1 Memorial Ave., Johnston, RI 02919. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
