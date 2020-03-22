|
PISANO, JANET LOUISE (OAKLEY)
83, of Warwick, passed on March 16, 2020 at West Shore Health Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony Ernest Pisano.
Born in No. Kingstown, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Mildred (Diman) Oakley.
Janet was a graduate of Lockwood High School and was employed for over 20 years as a bookkeeper at the former Harbor Construction Co. in Warren. She enjoyed reading, playing golf and was an avid Boston Red Sox and New York Giants fan.
Family was the part and parcel of Janet's life. She loved spending time with her husband and children and in later years cherished time spent with her grandchildren.
Janet is survived by her beloved children: Edward P. Pisano of Rumford, Cheryl B. Pisano of Warwick, Thomas N. Pisano and his wife, Jennifer of Moosup, CT and Cynthia M. Pisano of Warwick; her siblings: Richard Oakley of Warwick and Barbara Kennedy of Wellfleet, MA; and her cherished grandchildren: Stephen, Zachary, Jackson, Lucas and Gabrielle.
At her request, all funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to: of RI, 245 Waterman St., #306, Providence, RI 02906 (). Funeral arrangements entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 22, 2020