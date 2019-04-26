|
|
AMARAL, JANET LYNN (FRASER)
59, of Coventry, RI, formerly of Hope Valley, RI., passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Wife of the late John "Jack" Amaral. Sister of Michael and Ronald Fraser, Debra Thompson and Kim Barber.
A Memorial Celebration of Janet's Life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 for immediate family and close personal friends at the Cucina Rustica, 555 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI from 2 PM to 5 PM. Her Burial will be private. Arrangements by the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2019