Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. John and Paul Church
Janet M. (Cereto) Perschau

Janet M. (Cereto) Perschau Obituary
PERSCHAU, JANET M. (CERETO)
69, of Coventry, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Mass General Hospital. Wife of 48 years to Gary L. Perschau. Born in Warwick, RI to William and Josephine (Bernardo) Cereto.
Janet worked for 40 years as Senior Customer Service Rep at Hoechst Celanese which later became Clariant. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Surviving are daughters Kerry (Jeremy) Pomfret and Kimberly Perschau, brother William (Marsha), grandson Jackson Pomfret, and several nephews.
Visitation,Thursday September 26, 2019 from 4 - 7 pm, Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3), Coventry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in SS. John and Paul Church. RI Veterans Cemetery. For full obituary, iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
