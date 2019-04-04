Home

Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Hebrew Cemetery
73 McMahon St.
Fall River, MA
Shiva
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
Following Services
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
at her late residence
Shiva
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
at her late residence
Shiva
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
at her late residence
Shiva
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
at her late residence
WEISSMAN, JANET M.
Janet M. Weissman, 76, of Fall River, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Fall River, MA to the late Israel and Celia (Davidson) Lipson. She was also preceded in passing by her brothers, Richard and Barry Lipson.
She graduated from BMC Durfee High School, class of 1960 and Pawtucket Memorial School of Nursing. She worked as a Truesdale Hospital Critical Care Nurse from 1966-1983 and Charlton Memorial Hospital since 1983. She was a Durfee Band-Aide and was a member of the Oncology Nursing Society. Janet was also in Hadassah and the Adas Israel Sisterhood.
Janet is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Jeffrey L. Weissman; her children, Laurie Weissman of Fall River, MA, Brian Weissman of Clermont, FL, Sara-Anne Hawkins and her husband Richard of Dedham, MA, and Samantha Grajales and her husband Ignacio of Fall River, MA; her devoted grandchildren, Maya, Joshua, Ian, John, Jonah, Zoe and Megan; and her sister, Barbara Cleinman.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM at Hebrew Cemetery, 73 McMahon St., Fall River, MA 02721. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to Buddy Lank Cancer Center of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Needham, MA or Southcoast VNA Hospice in Fall River, MA. Shiva will be held at her late residence on Thursday immediately following the service until 4PM & 7-9PM, Friday from 2-4PM, Sunday 2-4PM & 7-9PM and Monday 2-4PM & 7-9PM. www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
