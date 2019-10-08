Home

Emmanuel Church
42 Dearborn St
Newport, RI 02840
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Emmanuel Church
42 Dearborn Street
Newport, RI
Janet Munson-Lyons


1940 - 2019
Janet Munson-Lyons Obituary
Munson-Lyons, Janet
Janet Munson-Lyons, 79, of Newport, passed away on October 5, 2019, at the Newport Hospital, surround by her loving family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 10, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Emmanuel Church 42 Dearborn Street in Newport. A reception will follow at 4:00 pm at the La Forge restaurant, friends and former students are cordially invited.
Burial will be private.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
