Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory The Great Church
Warwick, RI
MCGOVERN, JANET (COLAN) R.
, 67, passed away on March 3, 2019 at Miriam Hospital in Providence. She was the wife of Stephen K. McGovern, Sr. of West Warwick. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Bishop) Colan.
Besides her husband, she is survived by two children: Stephen McGovern and his wife Kristen of Walpole, MA and Meghan Hall and her husband Derek of West Warwick, RI; two grandsons: Colin and Brendan McGovern and a sister Carolyn Wheeler of East Greenwich, RI. She is predeceased by three brothers: Joseph, Gary and Robert Colan.
Funeral from Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Wednesday, March 6 at 9:00 a.m. followed with a Funeral Mass in St. Gregory The Great Church, Warwick, at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, West Warwick. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. For full obituary and donation information, go to carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
