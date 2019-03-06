Home

On March 3, God called Janet O'Connell to join her husband Paul in Heaven. She leaves her children: Mary Shepard (Bob), Patty O'Connell (fiancé Doyle Dickinson), Paul O'Connell, Jr. (Cathy) and Timothy O'Connell; two sisters and ten grandchildren.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9 AM in St. Rose & Clement Parish, 111 Long Street., Warwick. Visitation at the Church on Saturday from 8 AM - 9 AM. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to: THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, Warwick. Complete obituary at: www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
