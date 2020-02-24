|
|
ANTONELLI, JANICE A.
66, of Providence passed away February 18, 2020 after a courage battle. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Mafalda (Marzilli) Antonelli.
Janice was a very kind and thoughtful person. She had a passion for education as she pursued an Associate's Degree in liberal arts.
She was the beloved sister of Robert Antonelli and the late Domenic "Tommy" Antonelli, Jr.
Memorial visitation will be held Wednesday in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM followed by a Memorial Service in the funeral home at 10:00 AM. Inurnment to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2020