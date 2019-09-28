|
|
Brown, Janice
Janice Elaine Brown 77, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Janice was born to Clifford and Grace Anderson in Cranston, Rhode Island on August 18, 1942.
After high school Janice attended Roger William Hospital School of Nursing where she did very well and was also the President of the student body. She eventually went on to become a Nurse Practitioner in Pediatric Neurology. She went further and earned two master's Degrees.
Janice also went on to a position at John's Hopkins Hospital working in Pediatric Neurology with some of the finest doctors in the country.
After moving to Forsyth County, Georgia she practiced in the largest Child Neurology Practice's in Atlanta, Child Neurology Associates.
Janice is survived by her loving husband of 55 years David C. Brown of Suwanee, GA.
Children; Danielle (Christopher) Link of New Canaan, CT.; Marc Brown of Tampa, FL.
Sister and brother in law; Carol (Bill) Stamp of Exeter, Rhode Island, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Two grandchildren; Bennett Link a senior at Boston University and Weston Link a senior at New Canaan High also survive.
Janice biggest attribute, in addition to her intelligent mind, was her outgoing personality and she was a joy to all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 5-7pm at McDonald and Son Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 6:00pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The in Mrs. Brown's name.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude to The Gardens of Shiloh Point, and Golden Rule Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.
Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 28, 2019